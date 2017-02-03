The history of one of Asheville's oldest pipe organs
When Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church was constructed in 1919, the church leaders purchased a 1901 Felgemaker pipe organ from the First Baptist Church of Asheville. Rumor has it that the First Baptist sold the Felgemaker to make way for a "modern" organ for its newly built chapel on Oak Street but soon came to regret that decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|30 min
|Subduction Zone
|158,652
|Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16)
|4 hr
|Jonathan Pippinger
|4
|Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07)
|Wed
|ereyes1810
|43
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Wed
|30 plus years here
|293
|Don Dollaz
|Feb 1
|Woof
|1
|Is it time for Darcell Grimes to leave WLOS? (Nov '07)
|Feb 1
|Leyh
|927
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Jan 31
|Muffy Pierce
|7
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC