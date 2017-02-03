The history of one of Asheville's old...

The history of one of Asheville's oldest pipe organs

When Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church was constructed in 1919, the church leaders purchased a 1901 Felgemaker pipe organ from the First Baptist Church of Asheville. Rumor has it that the First Baptist sold the Felgemaker to make way for a "modern" organ for its newly built chapel on Oak Street but soon came to regret that decision.

