The Dish: Katie Button

The Dish: Katie Button

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Growing up in New Jersey, Katie Button was a serious student, going on to earn a master's degree in biomedical engineering and entering a PhD program. But while she had a head for science, she soon discovered her heart was in the kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 5 min It aint necessari... 158,769
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 10 hr McKenzie 295
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 10 hr McKenzie 12
Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser 22 hr Haha 2
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sat Muffy Pierce 11
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Sat Barbara Crosby 8
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Sat Barbara Crosby 8
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,582,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC