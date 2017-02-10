Tar Heel View: Campus free speech bil...

Tar Heel View: Campus free speech bill is long overdue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

The second-term Republican announced plans this week to work with state lawmakers on a bill to be titled the Restore Campus Free Speech Act, which would reverse a troubling trend of student speech sanctions at North Carolina's public universities. Forest said his bill would include a statewide free expression policy that nullifies college speech codes, punishes students who threaten or disrupt speakers, allows muzzled students to sue their university in state court and recover attorney fees and requires that all college freshmen receive an orientation session on expressive rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! 13 hr Never Happen 2
News Police: Texas man wrote worthless check of $775... (Apr '12) 14 hr Curious coloradoan 15
Support President Trump 17 hr Booker Phillips 4
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) 20 hr NOPE NOPE 8
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) Thu Endofdays 158,898
Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement Thu Alexander 3
Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser Thu Willie Leroy Hart... 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,758,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC