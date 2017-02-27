State legislator moves to force Asheville's hand on district elections
State Sen. Chuck Edwards has taken up the cause of district elections for seats on Asheville City Council, an issue championed by his successor, Sen. Tom Apodaca , shortly before Apodaca's retirement last year. Apodaca's former 48th district - now represented by Edwards - includes a small area of the city of Asheville.
