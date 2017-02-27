South Asheville vacation rental rallies support, gets unanimous approval

A proposed vacation development that previously garnered widespread opposition had a number of people speak in its favor before being unanimously approved during the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment's meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The proposed vacation development would sit on nearly 23 acres of land in South Asheville off Merrills Cove Road. Plans call for ten cabin-style rentals and an office.

