South Asheville vacation rental ralli...

South Asheville vacation rental rallies support, gets unanimous approval

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

A proposed vacation development that previously garnered widespread opposition had a number of people speak in its favor before being unanimously approved during the Buncombe County Board of Adjustment's meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The proposed vacation development would sit on nearly 23 acres of land in South Asheville off Merrills Cove Road. Plans call for ten cabin-style rentals and an office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 18 min scientia potentia... 158,897
News Police: Texas man wrote worthless check of $775... (Apr '12) 1 hr MadMarthaGrist 14
Support President Trump 1 hr Booker Phillips 2
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 5 hr Goosifer 296
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Wed frank 12
Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement Feb 6 Dover 2
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) Feb 6 Volunteer 36
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,702,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC