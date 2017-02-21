Smart bets: WORD! Honoring Black History
David Joe Miller's monthly WORD! performances combine the storytelling and spoken word talents of some of the region's most notable performers. For Black History Month, Miller gathered a crew of renowned African-American tellers.
