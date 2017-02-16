Smart bets: Transforming Education Through Hip-Hop Culture
Dr. Christopher Emdin specializes in Reality Pedagogy, a fluid education model that adapts to the student's cultural experiences. Emdin's teachings will be the focus of Organic Synergy's 2017 Winter Forum.
