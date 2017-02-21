Smart bets: The Vagina Monologues

Smart bets: The Vagina Monologues

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

When Eve Ensler first performed The Vagina Monologues in 1996, it offered an unparalleled, uncensored glimpse into the female experience. Allison Taylor stages an Asheville-based production of the play in an annual charitable event that brings awareness and assistance to local and national anti-violence groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 37 min MADRONE 159,256
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 3 hr Barbara Bingo Crosby 15
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 3 hr Thomas Satyam Hof... 16
Asheville Sucks! 3 hr Redneck White Socks 3
Asheville Nature Center a JOKE! 4 hr Ripped Off 1
Support President Trump Mon Booker Phillips 25
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! Mon Georgia Native 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC