Smart bets: Shallows

Smart bets: Shallows

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Asheville-based band Shallows performs headbanging metal with a nod to '90s rock. The group's upcoming show at The Mothlight celebrates the release of its third recording, but the concert is also an opportunity for the group to empower its audience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 20 min It aint necessari... 159,043
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 45 min Muffy Pierce 15
Support President Trump 56 min Muff Pierced 9
Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a... 16 hr DaughteroftheRevo... 1
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 21 hr Muffy Pierce 14
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Feb 11 TG Muffy Hoffman 9
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) Feb 11 Indictments Annou... 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC