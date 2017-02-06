Smart bets: Lydia Peelle

Smart bets: Lydia Peelle

"I have been road tripping to beautiful Asheville for many years, as a sort of honorary roadie for my husband's band, Old Crow Medicine Show," says Nashville, Tenn.-based author Lydia Peelle. "Nothing in Asheville is nearly so rock 'n' roll as Malaprop's, a bookstore that I find to always be humming and crackling with electricity, full of people and books and inspiring conversation and ideas."

