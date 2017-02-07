Smart bets: An Expose of Fashion
Asheville photographer and Xpress Best of WNC readers poll winner Micah Mackenzie opens his latest exhibition, Black History Month in Photo Prose or An Expose of Fashion , at UNC Asheville. The display is a tribute to the city's African-American community.
