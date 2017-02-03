Screen scene: Local film news
TRULY TRANSPARENT: A still from the documentary From This Day Forward, in which director Sharon Shattuck reflects on her father, pictured, coming out as transgender. The film screens at the Grail Moviehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement
|38 min
|E Lizzie Manheimer
|1
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|It aint necessari...
|158,814
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Sun
|McKenzie
|295
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Sun
|McKenzie
|12
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|Sat
|Haha
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Sat
|Muffy Pierce
|11
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Sat
|Barbara Crosby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC