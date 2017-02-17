Screen scene: Local film news
THE RIVER WILD: Asheville residents Charlotte, Bill, Izzy and Megan Torgerson pose on their Star Inflatables raft. Bill's film On the French Broad River will screen at the Queens World Film Festival in New York City in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Subduction Zone
|159,227
|Support President Trump
|7 hr
|Booker Phillips
|25
|Asheville needs an Amtrak Station!
|10 hr
|Georgia Native
|3
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|Georgia Native
|298
|Asheville Sucks!
|16 hr
|blue devil
|2
|Don Dollaz
|Feb 16
|crooked judge zoe...
|4
|Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a...
|Feb 16
|Deplorable Infidel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC