Science Journal Has No Plans To Retract a Noaa Study, Despite Data Manipulation Concerns

The chief executive of a prominent science group said they currently have no intention of retracting a study at the center of a controversy involving accusations of scientific malpractice by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists. Rush Holt, president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science , told lawmakers Tuesday he saw no reason to retract a 2015 NOAA study claiming to have eliminated the global warming "pause" from the temperature record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.