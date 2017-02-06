RiverLink announces 2017 bus tours; next tour is Feb. 16Virginia Daffron 29 mins ago 27 views
RiverLink offers a monthly riverfront bus tour about Asheville's past, present and future, and the signup page for the 2017 tours is now available. The next tour will be Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, from 11:45 - 2:30, when the public is invited to tour the French Broad and Swannanoa Rivers with RiverLink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement
|5 hr
|Dover
|2
|cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Volunteer
|36
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|scientia potentia...
|158,828
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Sun
|McKenzie
|295
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Sun
|McKenzie
|12
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|Feb 4
|Haha
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Feb 4
|Muffy Pierce
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC