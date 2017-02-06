RiverLink announces 2017 bus tours; n...

RiverLink announces 2017 bus tours; next tour is Feb. 16Virginia Daffron 29 mins ago 27 views

RiverLink offers a monthly riverfront bus tour about Asheville's past, present and future, and the signup page for the 2017 tours is now available. The next tour will be Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, from 11:45 - 2:30, when the public is invited to tour the French Broad and Swannanoa Rivers with RiverLink.

