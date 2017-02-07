Rich Lee announces second run for Asheville City Council
Lee, middle, watches the votes come in during the 2015 City Council elections with campaign operative Tim Hines and Adam White . Photo by Virginia Daffron Rich Lee, the fourth-place finisher in the 2015 Asheville City Council elections has announced he will run again in 2017.
