Retiring together? Here's how to manage an age gap
As you approach retirement together, that age gap becomes a factor in decisions about when you retire and when you take the Canadian Pension Plan, and in planning how much money you need to save and how it should be invested. Especially if the younger partner is a woman, an age difference can mean you need your money to last longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|27 min
|It aint necessari...
|158,801
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|18 hr
|McKenzie
|295
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|18 hr
|McKenzie
|12
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|Sat
|Haha
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Sat
|Muffy Pierce
|11
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Sat
|Barbara Crosby
|8
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Sat
|Barbara Crosby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC