Rallies supporting end to funding for Planned Parenthood set

23 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Protesters are slated to gather at Planned Parenthood offices across the Carolinas as well as nationwide to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding. The website www.ProtestPP.com says it wants the funding reallocated to health centers that help disadvantaged women without destroying human life through abortion.

