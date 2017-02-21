Q&A with singer from - The Voice' Rebecca Loebe
Indie folk singer/songwriter Rebecca Loebe, 33, who currently lives in South Texas, will be making a stop in West Asheville this weekend, bringing her lyrics, folk-style music and relentless optimism to the stage at 743 Haywood Road in Asheville. Loebe is known for releasing independent albums as well as her performances on the NBC television show The Voice in April 2011.
