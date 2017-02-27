Pro-Shot: Anders Beck & Paul Hoffman ...

Pro-Shot: Anders Beck & Paul Hoffman Join Umphrey's McGee For 'Can't You See' Cover

Umphrey's McGee enlisted Greensky Bluegrass to support their two recent shows at the Exploreasheville.com Arena as part of the 2nd annual Blue Ridge Rockway series. Official video footage of a collaboration between members of GSBG and UM has been shared from the concert held on February 18 in Asheville, North Carolina.

