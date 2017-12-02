Painting and Travel with Roger & Sara...

Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansem

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

Join artist Roger Bansemer and narrator Sarah Shurcliff Bansemer on an artistic journey of travel and painting on location throughout the country. "Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansemer" will instruct, enlighten and entertain you with personal insights regarding choosing a subject, importance of color, value, and feelings about putting brush to canvas, as well as a tour of the sights in the surrounding area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$500,000 libel damages award in Asheville Faceb... 3 hr carnal knowledge 5
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 4 hr It aint necessari... 158,951
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sat Lora Lee 13
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Sat Lora Lee 9
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Sat TG Muffy Hoffman 9
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) Sat Indictments Annou... 9
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! Feb 10 Never Happen 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Buncombe County was issued at February 13 at 3:30AM EST

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC