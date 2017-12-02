Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansem

Join artist Roger Bansemer and narrator Sarah Shurcliff Bansemer on an artistic journey of travel and painting on location throughout the country. "Painting and Travel with Roger & Sarah Bansemer" will instruct, enlighten and entertain you with personal insights regarding choosing a subject, importance of color, value, and feelings about putting brush to canvas, as well as a tour of the sights in the surrounding area.

