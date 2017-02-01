P&Z approves 61-room downtown hotel

Asheville's Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a 61-room downtown hotel at its regular meeting on Feb. 1. The Commission also recommended that City Council reject proposed zoning changes that would result in increased oversight of downtown and hotel development by Council. Chair Jeremy Goldstein welcomed committee members and the public at 5:02 p.m. with a reminder of the Commission's authority and its limits.

