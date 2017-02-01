Officials plan burnout to fight western North Carolina fires
Firefighters are trying to put an end to a wildfire burning in part of the Pisgah National Forest and some private land in western North Carolina. Firefighters planned to conduct burnout operations in fires near Marion and Old Fort, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
