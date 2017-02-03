NOAA Whistleblower Claims Climate Dat...

NOAA Whistleblower Claims Climate Data Manipulated

There's nothing surprising in the notion that government agencies and private companies are manipulating data on the climate in order to make it appear worse than it is. To have it stated specifically by someone in the know should bring a Congressional investigation A whistleblower says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration rushed a landmark study claiming the planet was warming much faster than expected in order to influence international climate negotiations.

