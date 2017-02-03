Newsmakers: Belmont native receives Long Leaf Pine award Updated at
Stephen Duncan, an Allen Tate Realtor in the company's Belmont office, has been honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious awards granted by the Governor of North Carolina. Duncan, a native of Belmont, maintains residences in both Belmont and Asheville, where he is active in civic and community affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|158,653
|Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16)
|7 hr
|Jonathan Pippinger
|4
|Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07)
|Wed
|ereyes1810
|43
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Wed
|30 plus years here
|293
|Don Dollaz
|Feb 1
|Woof
|1
|Is it time for Darcell Grimes to leave WLOS? (Nov '07)
|Feb 1
|Leyh
|927
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Jan 31
|Muffy Pierce
|7
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC