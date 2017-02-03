Newsmakers: Belmont native receives L...

Newsmakers: Belmont native receives Long Leaf Pine award Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Stephen Duncan, an Allen Tate Realtor in the company's Belmont office, has been honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most prestigious awards granted by the Governor of North Carolina. Duncan, a native of Belmont, maintains residences in both Belmont and Asheville, where he is active in civic and community affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 hr Just Saying 158,653
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) 7 hr Jonathan Pippinger 4
News Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07) Wed ereyes1810 43
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Wed 30 plus years here 293
Don Dollaz Feb 1 Woof 1
Poll Is it time for Darcell Grimes to leave WLOS? (Nov '07) Feb 1 Leyh 927
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Jan 31 Muffy Pierce 7
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC