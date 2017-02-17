News 4 hour ago 12:35 p.m.NC pastor e...

News 4 hour ago 12:35 p.m.NC pastor enraged by American Girl boy doll

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

A move by a national doll manufacturer to add the first boy to its lineup has one local minister in a tizzy. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Timmee 159,138
Support President Trump 3 hr LMAO 20
Don Dollaz 22 hr crooked judge zoe... 4
Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a... Thu Deplorable Infidel 3
News Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16) Thu Hon Edwin Clontz 10
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Feb 14 Muffy Pierce 15
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Feb 13 Muffy Pierce 14
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,143 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC