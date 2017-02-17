New details emerge in high speed chas...

New details emerge in high speed chase, crash

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

The man who led Buncombe County Sheriff's Deputies on the chase has been identified as Ruslan Adam Thompson, 26, of Asheville. New details have emerged surrounding Saturday night's high speed chase which led authorities from Buncombe County into Haywood County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Endofdays 159,253
Support President Trump Mon Booker Phillips 25
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! Mon Georgia Native 3
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Mon Georgia Native 298
Asheville Sucks! Mon blue devil 2
Don Dollaz Feb 16 crooked judge zoe... 4
Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a... Feb 16 Deplorable Infidel 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,242 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC