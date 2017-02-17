New details emerge in high speed chase, crash
The man who led Buncombe County Sheriff's Deputies on the chase has been identified as Ruslan Adam Thompson, 26, of Asheville. New details have emerged surrounding Saturday night's high speed chase which led authorities from Buncombe County into Haywood County.
