NC sheriff backtracks, called protesters "anti-American"
A North Carolina sheriff is backtracking from comments in his monthly newsletter accusing social progressives of being "anti-American." Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald tells the Asheville Citizen-Times he's apologized to a local woman who said she is very patriotic and a progressive and was offended by his words.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|50 min
|MADRONE
|159,389
|Tara Craig
|1 hr
|John
|1
|Support President Trump
|2 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|34
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|2 hr
|Ruthann
|22
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|2 hr
|Ruthann
|21
|Hillary Clinton is a career criminal!
|2 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|11
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Tom
|32
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC