NC sheriff backtracks, called protesters "anti-American"

A North Carolina sheriff is backtracking from comments in his monthly newsletter accusing social progressives of being "anti-American." Henderson County Sheriff Charles McDonald tells the Asheville Citizen-Times he's apologized to a local woman who said she is very patriotic and a progressive and was offended by his words.

