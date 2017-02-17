Natural Born Leaders premiere two videos to rock you into the weekend
Local hip-hop/indie-soul collective Natural Born Leaders has been not-so-quietly making a name for itself on Asheville stages. And though this isn't the first time one of the band's videos has graced the Xpress homepage, these two new videos are debuting just in time for the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|MIDutch
|159,142
|Support President Trump
|10 hr
|LMAO
|20
|Don Dollaz
|Thu
|crooked judge zoe...
|4
|Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a...
|Thu
|Deplorable Infidel
|3
|Most wanted suspect arrested (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Hon Edwin Clontz
|10
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Feb 14
|Muffy Pierce
|15
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Feb 13
|Muffy Pierce
|14
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC