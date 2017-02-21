Nation-Now 37 mins ago 1:53 p.m.Runner's foot impaled by nail on...

Investigators are trying to figure out who intentionally left dozens of nails in a park near Asheville, N.C. More than 40 nails have been found hammered into tree roots on trails in Pinnacle Park in Sylva, North Carolina. SYLVA, N.C. - The 1,100-acre Pinnacle Park west of Asheville remains closed after a runner's foot was impaled by a nail purposely placed on a popular trail that leads to the Black Rock Summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.