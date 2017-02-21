Mountain Bizworks announces fifth ScaleUp WNC Cohort for Spring 2017...

Mountain BizWorks is very pleased to announce 15 small businesses throughout the region with strong potential for growth and job creation to participate in the fifth cohort of the ScaleUp WNC program. The initiative, made possible with financing from the U.S. Small Business Administration, will provide these entrepreneurs with intensive growth strategy development, mentorship, access-to-capital support, and a rich network of peer business owners.

