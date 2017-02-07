Moogfest 2017
Moogfest is an annual, multi-day music, art and technology festival. The event was previously held in Asheville, North Carolina, where the late Robert Arthur "Bob" Moog , the inventor of the Moog synthesizer and founding father of electronic music, spent the last 30 years of his life.
