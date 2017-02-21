Montford Park Players Announces Open ...

The 2017 Summer Season includes Timon of Athens, The Taming of the Shrew, Troilus and Cressida, The Complete Works of Shakespeare and JM Barrie's Peter Pan, a Montford Park Players first, all presented at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre. Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is pleased to hold an open call for actors for the 2017 Summer Season.

