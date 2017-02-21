Monday at 6 p.m.: Veteran dies after medication error at VA hospital
The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband's death in 2012. Powell went to the hospital on September 4, 2012, with what he thought was a bad case of the flu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|MADRONE
|159,359
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|4 hr
|Ruthann
|19
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|4 hr
|Redneck White Socks
|20
|Support President Trump
|4 hr
|Redneck White Socks
|32
|i fricking hate rednecks so much!!
|4 hr
|Redneck White Socks
|2
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|Thu
|Lord M Karl Reidi...
|1
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Thu
|Barbara Crosby
|10
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC