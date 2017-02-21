Monday at 6 p.m.: Veteran dies after ...

Monday at 6 p.m.: Veteran dies after medication error at VA hospital

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The wife of a veteran who died after being given the wrong dose of medicine at the Asheville VA Medical Center is speaking out for the first time since her husband's death in 2012. Powell went to the hospital on September 4, 2012, with what he thought was a bad case of the flu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 hr MADRONE 159,359
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 4 hr Ruthann 19
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 4 hr Redneck White Socks 20
Support President Trump 4 hr Redneck White Socks 32
i fricking hate rednecks so much!! 4 hr Redneck White Socks 2
Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed Thu Lord M Karl Reidi... 1
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Thu Barbara Crosby 10
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC