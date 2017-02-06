Mission Health and UNC Asheville announce expanded partnership
Chancellor Grant of UNC Asheville and Mission Health CEO Ronald Paulus officiate the new partnership between UNC Asheville and Mission Health. Photo by Kari Barrows Mission Health and UNC Asheville announced a new, expanded partnership at a press conference held Feb. 6 in UNC Asheville's Sherrill Center.
