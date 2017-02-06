Mast General partners with MANNA for Valentine's Day
The Mast General Stores in Waynesville, Hendersonville and Asheville are partnering with MANNA FoodBank on Feb. 11-12 to fill the MANNA food pantry. The annual "Be a Sweetheart, Feed the Hungry" campaign matches each pound of candy purchased at Mast with a $1 donation to help ensure that those in the community who need a good meal will have one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement
|10 hr
|Dover
|2
|cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Volunteer
|36
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|12 hr
|scientia potentia...
|158,828
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Sun
|McKenzie
|295
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Sun
|McKenzie
|12
|Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser
|Feb 4
|Haha
|2
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Feb 4
|Muffy Pierce
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC