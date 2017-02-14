Man pleads guilty to importing fentan...

Man pleads guilty to importing fentanyl from China

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 10 min Endofdays 159,084
Don Dollaz 53 min hon lulu brinkema 3
Asheville: Self-Righteousness, Superficiality a... 5 hr Julie Matthiessen... 2
Support President Trump 18 hr Booker Phillips 10
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 22 hr Muffy Pierce 15
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Mon Muffy Pierce 14
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Feb 11 TG Muffy Hoffman 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,596 • Total comments across all topics: 278,881,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC