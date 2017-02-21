Lake Logan hosts 'A Rash of Stories' ...

Lake Logan hosts 'A Rash of Stories' on March 2

Lake Logan will be hosting "A Rash of Stories" adapted from the short stories of Ron Rash on Thursday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the The varied selections - humorous and tender as well as suspenseful - have been adapted by Smith from Rash's short stories "Lincolnites." The varied selections-humorous and tender as well as suspenseful-have been adapted by Smith from Rash's short stories "Lincolnites," "Burning Bright," "Casualties and Survivors," and "The Night the New Jesus Fell to Earth."

