Lake Logan hosts 'A Rash of Stories' on March 2

Lake Logan will be hosting "A Rash of Stories" adapted from the short stories of Ron Rash on Thursday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the The varied selections - humorous and tender as well as suspenseful - have been adapted by Smith from Rash's short stories "Lincolnites." The varied selections-humorous and tender as well as suspenseful-have been adapted by Smith from Rash's short stories "Lincolnites," "Burning Bright," "Casualties and Survivors," and "The Night the New Jesus Fell to Earth."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.