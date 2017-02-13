Jason Isbell Announces Summer & Fall Tours
Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell recently shared a video teasing material from his follow-up to 2015's Something More Than Free . Isbell will have plenty of opportunities to play new songs as he's just announced dozens of new dates spanning June through November.
