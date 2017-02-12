In situ remediation could revitalize hazardous waste sites
BENEFICIAL BACTERIA: Enhanced bioremediation techniques will replace the ineffective pump-and-treat system at the Chemtronics Superfund site in Swannanoa. Photo courtesy of Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy Hazardous waste sites are not exactly an endangered species: In Buncombe County alone, there are about 30 of them, relics of former manufacturing operations or other businesses that left behind toxic residues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Ragmar
|159,340
|Support President Trump
|6 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|30
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|6 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|19
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|7 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|18
|Now Hiring: Judicial Clerks Needed
|11 hr
|Lord M Karl Reidi...
|1
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|15 hr
|Barbara Crosby
|10
|Asheville Sucks!
|Tue
|Billy Blowmeat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC