In situ remediation could revitalize hazardous waste sites

BENEFICIAL BACTERIA: Enhanced bioremediation techniques will replace the ineffective pump-and-treat system at the Chemtronics Superfund site in Swannanoa. Photo courtesy of Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy Hazardous waste sites are not exactly an endangered species: In Buncombe County alone, there are about 30 of them, relics of former manufacturing operations or other businesses that left behind toxic residues.

