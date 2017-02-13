In Brief: Deputy donates to Red Cross...

In Brief: Deputy donates to Red Cross, Randy Johnson nets awards

Pictured from left are Deputy Rick Ruppert; Steve Marks, Red Cross Disaster Volunteer; K-9 Officer Elvis; David Still, chair of the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter Red Cross Board; Daisy Waryold, Red Cross Disaster Volunteer; and Vickie Hawkins, Red Cross Disaster Volunteer. Last Saturday in Asheville, Randy Johnson received a Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award finalist honor for his book Grandfather Mountain: The History and Guide to an Appalachian Icon.

