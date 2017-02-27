Hot-Button Topics, Civil Discussions
When teacher Katie Dulaney learned about The New York Times ' Civil Conversation Challenge just prior to the 2016 presidential election, she got excited. For weeks her eighth graders at the Franklin School of Innovation , an EL Education middle and high school in Asheville, North Carolina, had been studying how the nation's founders grappled with and debated the principles they ultimately wrote into the Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edutopia.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Jackson
|159,446
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|2 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|11
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|2 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|24
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|3 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|23
|Tara Craig
|6 hr
|dude
|2
|Support President Trump
|Sun
|Redneck Whitesocks
|34
|Hillary Clinton is a career criminal!
|Sun
|Redneck Whitesocks
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC