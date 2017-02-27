Hot-Button Topics, Civil Discussions

Hot-Button Topics, Civil Discussions

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Edutopia

When teacher Katie Dulaney learned about The New York Times ' Civil Conversation Challenge just prior to the 2016 presidential election, she got excited. For weeks her eighth graders at the Franklin School of Innovation , an EL Education middle and high school in Asheville, North Carolina, had been studying how the nation's founders grappled with and debated the principles they ultimately wrote into the Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edutopia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr Jackson 159,446
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 2 hr Redneck Whitesocks 11
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 2 hr Redneck Whitesocks 24
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 3 hr Redneck Whitesocks 23
Tara Craig 6 hr dude 2
Support President Trump Sun Redneck Whitesocks 34
Hillary Clinton is a career criminal! Sun Redneck Whitesocks 11
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,211,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC