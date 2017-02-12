Harmon's Den Bistro features musician...

Harmon's Den Bistro features musician Matt Townsend Feb. 25

Coming to the Harmons' Den Bistro Feb. 25, is WNC singer/songwriter Matt Townsend, playing from 8-10 p.m. Matt Townsend is a songwriter and poet based in Asheville. With his distinctive voice and a world-weary insight, he delivers his original songs grounded in the folk, rock and pop traditions.

