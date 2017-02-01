Guitarist Bob Zullo to Perform February 3 at the Wineseller
The Classic Wineseller, Waynesville's premier small plate restaurant, retail shop, and intimate live music venue kicks-off February's live music series with Bob Zullo. Dinner and music reservations are taken anytime by calling 828-452-6000.
