Greenwich Nonprofit Awarded $10,000 Grant To Document Clay Artists
The Marks Project of Greenwich has been awarded a $10,000 grant to document the clay artists of the Southern Highland Craft Guild to be added to a larger database of American studio ceramics working since 1946. This research is supported by a Craft Research Fund grant from The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design, Inc. Both the center and the guild are based in Asheville, N.C. and are nonprofits, as is The Marks Project.
