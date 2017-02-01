Greenwich Nonprofit Awarded $10,000 G...

Greenwich Nonprofit Awarded $10,000 Grant To Document Clay Artists

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Stamford Daily Voice

The Marks Project of Greenwich has been awarded a $10,000 grant to document the clay artists of the Southern Highland Craft Guild to be added to a larger database of American studio ceramics working since 1946. This research is supported by a Craft Research Fund grant from The Center for Craft, Creativity & Design, Inc. Both the center and the guild are based in Asheville, N.C. and are nonprofits, as is The Marks Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stamford Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) 1 hr 30 plus years here 293
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 hr scientia potentia... 158,512
Don Dollaz 8 hr Woof 1
Poll Is it time for Darcell Grimes to leave WLOS? (Nov '07) 14 hr Leyh 927
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Tue Muffy Pierce 7
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments Jan 30 Redneck and Proud 11
rednecks dont know how to act in public places :p Jan 30 Redneck and Proud 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC