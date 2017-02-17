Full Show Audio & Video: Umphrey's McGee Welcomes Anders Beck & Paul Hoffman In Asheville
Last night Umphrey's McGee concluded a two-night stand at Exploreasheville.com Arena in Asheville, North Carolina that featured support from Greensky Bluegrass . For the second night in a row, UM brought up Anders Beck and Paul Hoffman of GSBG for a classic rock cover.
