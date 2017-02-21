Enjoy Jazz Standards March 11 at Classic Wineseller
Waynesville, NC - The Classic Wineseller, Waynesville's premier small plate restaurant, retail shop, and intimate live music venue will host Saturday, March 11 at 7:15pm . Dinner and music price is $22.99 per person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|4 min
|Timmee
|159,412
|Tara Craig
|17 hr
|John
|1
|Support President Trump
|18 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|34
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|18 hr
|Ruthann
|22
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|18 hr
|Ruthann
|21
|Hillary Clinton is a career criminal!
|18 hr
|Redneck Whitesocks
|11
|Haunted WNC rich in spooky tales (Oct '07)
|Sun
|Tom
|32
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC