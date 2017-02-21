Empire Strikes Brass celebrates its d...

Empire Strikes Brass celebrates its debut album

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

THE FORCE AWAKENS: After five-plus years as a strictly live act, Empire Strikes Brass entered the studio last fall to record a pair of albums. The group's Feb. 25 set at Isis celebrates the release of the first of those projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 hr MADRONE 159,305
Support President Trump 3 hr Muffy Pierce 28
Asheville Sucks! Tue Billy Blowmeat 4
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Tue Muffy Pierce 16
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Tue Muffy Pierce 17
Asheville Nature Center a JOKE! Tue Ripped Off 1
Asheville needs an Amtrak Station! Feb 20 Georgia Native 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC