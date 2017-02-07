Don't Read Anything Into Angel Olsen's Shiny Wigs
Angel Olsen wants you to know that the shiny silver wig she wears in her videos has no deep meaning. It's not a tribute to Bowie, an homage to her mother, a symbol indicating her involvement in some secret society or an obscure feminist statement.
