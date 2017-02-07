Different Strokes opens its season wi...

Different Strokes opens its season with the provocative play 'The Submission'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

HARD TRUTH: "Can a writer tell a story about the hardships of a life he's never had to experience himself?" asks a press release for The Submission, the new production by Different Strokes. The thought-provoking show asks if the attempt to diversify stories leads to cultural appropriation and casual racism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Texas man wrote worthless check of $775... (Apr '12) 4 hr Wallet stolen in CO 12
Celeb E Lizzie Manheimer Announcement Mon Dover 2
cult in asheville and missing persons (Jan '11) Mon Volunteer 36
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) Mon scientia potentia... 158,828
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Feb 5 McKenzie 295
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments Feb 5 McKenzie 12
Ashley Dack-Female Child Abuser Feb 4 Haha 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,673 • Total comments across all topics: 278,659,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC